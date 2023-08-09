CityLife

The Power of AI Models

YouTube India Embracing AI to Drive Growth and Innovation

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 9, 2023
Recognizing the importance of technology in its expansion, YouTube India is focusing on AI to innovate and cater to content creators across the country. The company conducted a survey in May 2023, which revealed that 69% of respondents expressed their openness to consuming content created by virtual or animated influencers, signaling a growing acceptance of AI-generated content among audiences.

Over its 15-year journey in India, YouTube has continuously evolved its creative offerings, emphasized personalized viewing experiences, and fostered avenues for increased monetization for creators. Digital video has the ability to break down literacy and geographical barriers, reflecting India’s own digital transformation journey.

YouTube India has successfully utilized frictionless and multi-format content creation tools and techniques, with 49% of respondents reporting engagement in meme culture over the past year. Audiences now seek personalized experiences in different formats, redefining entertainment and making consumption more participatory.

As YouTube India enters its next phase, the integration of AI and continued commitment to creator empowerment suggest an exciting trajectory for the platform’s growth and influence in the Indian digital landscape.

