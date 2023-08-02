Google Is Testing AI-Generated Video Summaries on YouTube

Google is currently experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically generate short descriptions for YouTube videos, according to a support page found by Android Police. The company aims to provide users with quick summaries to help them decide if a video is relevant to their interests.

The AI-generated summaries, which are being tested in English, will not replace the video descriptions provided by the creators. Google is initially rolling out the tests on watch and search pages with a limited number of videos and viewers.

This new feature arrives on the heels of other recent updates from YouTube. The platform recently announced collaborations and live vertical video recommendations. Additionally, YouTube is testing a feature called Shorts, allowing mobile users to create videos featuring comments posted on other videos, which draws similarities to the popular app TikTok.

While these AI-generated video summaries make it easier for users to quickly assess the content, it is important to note that they are still in the experimental phase. Google will likely gather feedback from testers and make necessary adjustments before a wider rollout is considered.

As YouTube continues to evolve and adapt its features to meet user demands and maintain its competitive edge, it remains to be seen how these AI-generated summaries will be received by audiences.