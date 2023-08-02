CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Google Testing AI Tool for Automatically Generating YouTube Video Summaries

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Google Testing AI Tool for Automatically Generating YouTube Video Summaries

Google is currently conducting tests on an AI tool that automatically generates summaries for YouTube videos. The purpose of this experiment, as stated by the company in a support page, is to make it easier for users to read a quick summary of a video and determine if it suits their interests.

It’s important to note that these AI-generated summaries are not meant to replace video descriptions, which are written by the creators themselves. Initially, the summaries will likely appear on watch and search pages. However, Google is currently restricting the tests to a limited number of videos and viewers, and only in English.

This update from Google follows closely after YouTube’s recent announcements regarding collaborations and live vertical video recommendations. Additionally, YouTube has been testing a feature that allows mobile users to create Shorts using comments posted on videos, which bears similarity to the popular app TikTok.

Overall, Google’s intention to utilize AI for generating YouTube video summaries aims to provide users with a convenient way to understand the content of a video before deciding to watch it.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

Instagram Reportedly Developing Labels for AI-Generated Content

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Do AI-Driven ETFs Have an Information Advantage?

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

Google Lab Sessions Introduces TextFX to Empower Artists and Creators

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

The Impact of Astrology Explored Through Kundli GPT AI

Aug 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Microsoft Offers Replacement Parts for Xbox Gamepads to Help Gamers Save Money

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Instagram Reportedly Developing Labels for AI-Generated Content

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Launches New “Pay the Apple Way” Advertising Campaign to Promote Apple Pay

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments