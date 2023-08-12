Girls Computing League Hosts AI Summit in Tysons Corner, Virginia

In Tysons Corner, Virginia, the Girls Computing League organized the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit at the Capital One Hall, where hundreds of students gathered to explore the world of AI. The event, called the Youth AI Summit, attracted over 300 students from different parts of the country. This is a significant milestone considering that currently, only 53% of US schools offer basic computer science classes.

The summit aimed to educate students about AI and its potential career opportunities. Many of these students have limited access to AI education in their schools, making this event even more valuable for their future aspirations in the field. The Girls Computing League, the organizing body, encouraged students to embrace AI rather than fear it.

AI has already made its way into various aspects of our lives, and students at the summit recognized its impact. For instance, they discussed Google’s recent breakthrough in using AI to reduce jet emissions by 35%. These students highlighted the importance of understanding the hidden applications of AI that go beyond initial perceptions.

This year marked the fourth occurrence of the summit, and AI garnered exceptional interest among students. They witnessed firsthand how their peers were utilizing AI, even in cases where its use was not authorized. Students expressed concerns about the dependency on AI tools like ChatGPT for generating papers and data, which could potentially hinder their learning experiences.

The summit not only featured inspiring speakers from diverse industries but also provided an opportunity for students to showcase their own AI business pitches. Aryan Krishnavarapu, a sophomore at James Madison High School, presented an idea on using AI for art restoration, emphasizing the preservation of cultural heritage.

AI poses new and complex questions that society must address, such as the responsibility in cases where self-driving cars are involved in accidents. Students recognized the need to grapple with these ethical dilemmas going forward.

Overall, the Girls Computing League’s AI Summit created an inclusive and empowering environment for students to delve into the world of AI and explore its incredible possibilities for innovation and problem-solving.