The Shift to Cloud Infrastructure: Market Research from IDC

The adoption of AI extensions to applications is rapidly increasing, and businesses are exploring the quickest and most efficient ways to integrate AI into their operations. According to recent market research from IDC, there are two primary options that are driving the shift towards cloud-based workloads.

The first option is to obtain AI models, customize them with company data, and then integrate the AI extensions into existing applications. However, IDC suggests that the latter two options will be more popular. The second option involves using Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) AI tools, where all the work is done for the organization. The third option is to migrate to a SaaS application that already has built-in AI capabilities.

IDC’s research reveals that total cloud spending across all layers increased by 22.9% to $545.8 billion in 2022. Of this spending, $246.3 billion was allocated to SaaS-style applications, representing an 18.4% increase. Additionally, foundational cloud services, including Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and systems software as a service, saw a significant growth of 26.8% during the same period.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft dominate the foundational cloud services market, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the sector. However, in the SaaS vendor market, Microsoft faces tough competition from the numerous application providers that sell their products on the cloud.

The non-IaaS cloud software market grew by 22% between 2021 and 2022, according to IDC. Furthermore, IDC predicts that this market will reach over $547 billion by 2023, representing a 27.1% growth rate. While IaaS spending may see some reduction due to economic uncertainties, the flexibility of cloud solutions allows businesses to scale their capacity up or down as needed, resulting in long-term cost savings.

In conclusion, IDC’s research highlights the growing trend of shifting workloads to the cloud infrastructure, particularly in the context of AI integration. The popularity of SaaS-style AI tools and applications with built-in AI capabilities will continue to drive cloud spending in the coming years.