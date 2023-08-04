Experimental XQ-58A “Valkyrie” Drone Flown Under Artificial Intelligence Control

An experimental XQ-58A “Valkyrie” drone has successfully completed a test flight under artificial intelligence control, announced the Air Force Research Laboratory (ARFL). The test, which took place on July 25 at the Eglin Test and Training Complex in Florida, saw the drone operated entirely by AI for approximately three hours.

This milestone comes after two years of research and development in collaboration with Skyborg Vanguard, a team comprised of personnel from the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. Their objective was to develop unmanned fighter aircraft.

The Kratos XQ-58 “Valkyrie” is an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) currently undergoing testing by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions for the United States Air Force’s Low-Cost Attritable Strike Demonstrator (LCASD) program. As part of the USAF Research Laboratory’s Low-Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology (LCAAT) project portfolio, the “Valkyrie” was designed to possess stealth capabilities.

This achievement signifies a significant advancement in the utilization of artificial intelligence in military operations. The successful control of a drone for an extended duration by AI demonstrates the potential for autonomous decision-making and mission execution in future unmanned aircraft.

By integrating AI into unmanned aerial vehicles, the Air Force aims to enhance operational effectiveness, increase mission flexibility, and reduce human operator workload. The development of AI-controlled drones serves as a stepping stone towards the implementation of autonomous systems assisting human pilots, acting as loyal wingmen, and providing additional capabilities in combat scenarios.

This technological progress opens up new possibilities for military applications, as autonomous aircraft could easily adapt to dynamic situations and carry out missions with greater efficiency and precision. As this field continues to evolve, the collaboration between researchers, engineers, and defense organizations will be crucial in further advancing AI-controlled unmanned aerial systems.