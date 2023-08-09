Xiao-I Elevates Global Presence with Debut Showcase of AI Innovations at Ai4 2023 Exhibition in Las Vegas

Xiao-I Corporation, a leading cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise in China, is making its debut at the Ai4 2023 Exhibition in Las Vegas from August 7th to 9th. This event signifies an important step of its global development as Xiao-I debuts at a prestigious international AI industry event in North America, subsequent to the official inauguration of its US-based subsidiary.

Xiao-I’s participation at Ai4 reinforces its commitment to global expansion, international product deployment, and continuous AI innovation, all driving its continued growth trajectory. This milestone also marks Xiao-I’s inaugural presentation of products and services in the U.S., showcasing innovative AI technologies to American companies.

During the exhibition, Xiao-I will proudly unveil its latest strides in AI-enabled industry applications, spotlighting its advancements in digital robotics products and solutions. Fueled by core technologies encompassing natural language processing, machine learning, and computer vision, Xiao-I’s AI robot products boast exceptional capabilities in image processing and feature extraction, revolutionizing data management efficiency and quality.

A key highlight of the event will be the showcase of Xiao-I’s diverse range of digital robot series products, including logistic robots, exploring groundbreaking applications across diverse industries. These solutions offer robust technological architecture and profound business expertise, propelling industries toward intelligent transformation and exponential growth.

Xiao-I’s participation at Ai4 signifies a bold step towards fostering international recognition, deepening market understanding, and opening the door to dynamic opportunities in the U.S. and globally.

In addition to its participation at Ai4, Xiao-I recently launched its advanced large language model, Hua Zang. This model introduces ‘controllable, customizable, and deliverable’ solutions, seamlessly integrating into diverse business scenarios such as finance, public services, architecture, e-commerce, logistics, and manufacturing. Xiao-I Hua Zang encompasses a vast array of domain knowledge and natural language processing capabilities, serving to empower the global business ecosystem.

Xiao-I has also achieved significant milestones in terms of patents and awards. The company holds over 300 authorized patents, including 28 overseas invention-authorized patents, and has registered trademarks and software registrations. Additionally, it has published numerous papers in top international AI conferences and has participated in the development of Chinese national standards for AI.

Xiao-I Corporation has been dedicated to the development of the global AI industry since its establishment in 2001. With its focus on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents, Xiao-I offers comprehensive solutions and services to global enterprise customers, spanning a wide range of sectors including customer service, finance, energy, transportation, education, healthcare, manufacturing, parks, and construction.

Xiao-I’s presence at the Ai4 2023 Exhibition marks a significant milestone in its global expansion, highlighting its commitment to innovation and growth in the AI industry.