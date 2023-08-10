The Rise of AI in Financial Advice and Analysis

Many individuals are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) for assistance in various areas of life, including financial decision-making. For example, individuals like Todd Tilton have sought financial advice from AI models like ChatGPT, which suggested investing in index funds, cryptocurrencies, or starting a business. However, Tilton acknowledges that caution is necessary as these models can sometimes provide incorrect or unreliable information.

AI models, such as the ones developed by Daizy.com, are designed to aid investors and financial advisors in their tasks. By controlling the data that their AI is trained on, Daizy ensures that the models only reference verified data from trusted sources, minimizing the risk of providing inaccurate advice.

Similarly, companies like Public.com have created ChatGPT plugins like Alpha to assist retail investors who lack access to teams of analysts. By offering personalized research assistance, these plugins aim to level the playing field for individual investors.

On the other hand, some AI applications are focused on better understanding customers. Bud, for instance, uses AI to analyze spending and income data, helping banks and financial services companies gain insights into their customers’ financial behaviors and preferences. This information can then be used to tailor financial products and services to individual customers’ needs.

While there is potential for AI to play a larger role in managing personal finances and making investment recommendations, there are concerns about blindly trusting AI recommendations. Sarah Hoffman from the Fidelity Center for Applied Technology suggests that people need to be cautious when deciding to trust AI recommendations and points out that not all AI recommendations are accurate.

Despite the reservations, financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase are even exploring the use of AI in selecting financial securities and assets. However, research shows that individuals become more wary of non-human AI sources when significant sums of money are involved, preferring advice from human advisors instead. However, the desire to stay up-to-date with technology may eventually push more people to adopt AI-driven financial advice.

Overall, AI is increasingly integrated into various aspects of financial planning and analysis, providing tools and insights that support decision-making processes.