Wizards of the Coast Faces Backlash for AI Generated Art in D&D Supplement

Wizards of the Coast, the company behind the popular tabletop roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), is facing criticism from artists and fans for including AI generated artwork in their new D&D Fifth Edition supplement, titled “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants.”

The appeal of D&D is greatly attributed to the beautiful and imaginative artwork found in their rulebooks, novels, video games, and merchandise. Over the years, renowned artists such as Keith Parkinson, Larry Elmore, Clyde Caldwell, and many others have contributed their talents to the game. However, the recent release of “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants” has drawn attention for featuring suspiciously AI-like images.

Several artists and fans took to social media platforms to express their concerns. The AI generated artwork in question was created by Ilya Shkipin, who responded to the criticism by explaining the process in a now-deleted tweet. Shkipin stated that while AI was used to enhance certain details and polish the images, they were not entirely generated from the ground up.

The use of AI in the supplement’s artwork has sparked heated discussions among D&D artists and fans, with most responses being negative. Some artists, including Karla Ortiz, who painted artwork for WotC’s other brand Magic: The Gathering, expressed disappointment and questioned whether this was an intentional decision.

Ortiz has previously filed a class action lawsuit against AI image generators and platforms that host these images, highlighting the ethics and dangers of unregulated use of artificial intelligence in exploiting the works of artists.

As of now, Wizards of the Coast has not released an official statement regarding the use of AI generated art in “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants” or any potential modifications to the product in later reissues or reprints.

This controversy adds to a series of recent controversies involving Wizards of the Coast and their flagship brands, Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. Other tabletop roleplaying game companies like Paizo and Chaosium have already implemented policies that prohibit the use of AI generated art in their products.

While the supplement is available for pre-order, priced at $59.99, the backlash over the use of AI generated art has raised concerns among fans and artists about the future use of AI in the industry.