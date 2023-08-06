Wizards of the Coast Criticized for Including AI Generated Art in Dungeons & Dragons Supplement

Wizards of the Coast, the creators of Dungeons & Dragons, are facing backlash from artists and fans for using AI generated artwork in their latest supplement, Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants. The inclusion of AI generated images has sparked heated discussions on social media platforms.

Dungeons & Dragons has gained immense popularity worldwide, in large part due to the beautiful and imaginative artwork featured in their rulebooks, novels, video games, and other merchandise. Over the years, renowned artists like Keith Parkinson, Larry Elmore, and Clyde Caldwell have contributed their talents to TSR and Wizards of the Coast. The recent critically acclaimed video game Baldur’s Gate 3 also showcases the artistic skills of Alena Dubrovina from Larian Studios.

Concerns arose on social media platforms, particularly Twitter, where users pointed out the AI-like appearance of the images in Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants. The AI generated pieces in the supplement were created by Ilya Shkipin, who responded to the criticisms by sharing images of their AI-assisted process in producing the artwork. Shkipin explained that AI was used to enhance details in the illustrations rather than generating them from scratch.

The debate surrounding the use of AI in the artwork of Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants has been divisive. While some are defending the inclusion of AI generated art, the majority of artists and fans have expressed their disappointment and disapproval.

Karla Ortiz, an artist who has worked with Wizards of the Coast’s other brand, Magic: The Gathering, shared her disappointment and questioned whether the use of AI was intentional. Ortiz has been involved in a class action lawsuit against platforms and generators of AI imagery. She has also been a keynote speaker in U.S. Senate hearings on the ethical concerns surrounding unregulated use of AI.

As of now, Wizards of the Coast has not issued an official statement addressing the controversy or any potential modifications for future releases of Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants. This development adds to the multiple controversies the company has faced in 2023, including revisions to the Open Gaming License and the Pinkerton incident.

Other companies in the tabletop roleplaying game industry, such as Paizo and Chaosium, have implemented policies prohibiting the use of AI generated art in their products. It remains to be seen whether Wizards of the Coast will follow suit. Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants is currently available for pre-order and will be shipped on August 15, 2023.