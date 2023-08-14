Distinguishing Humans from Artificial Intelligence (AI) Made Easier with Worldcoin

Distinguishing humans from Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly complex as AI technologies advance. Humans possess qualities such as consciousness, emotions, and creativity that set them apart from anything technology might have produced. However, modern AI systems can simulate human-like conversations, solve intricate problems, and even generate creative content. Because of these qualities of AI, it has become extremely difficult to authenticate a user’s identity.

To tackle this challenge, Worldcoin has developed a new technology that aims to differentiate between AI and humans. The technology involves the use of a shiny ball equipped with cameras to scan eyeballs. This project is a part of Worldcoin’s mission to address the problem of proving individuals’ identities, particularly in the world of cryptocurrency where the lack of such information can result in significant losses. By utilizing iris-scanning technology, the Worldcoin ball can authenticate whether someone is a real person or not.

The goal of this project is to enhance internet safety by identifying and stopping fake accounts. Tools for Humanity introduced the Worldcoin project, and it was co-founded in 2019 by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The head of product for orb developer Tools for Humanity, Tiago Sada, highlighted the increasing importance of differentiating between humans and bots online as AI becomes more advanced.

The use of eye scans for identification raises concerns about privacy and data security. However, Worldcoin claims that it does not store any user data, addressing these worries.

Worldcoin itself is an open-source protocol designed to provide global economic access to everyone. It operates on a decentralized system, where decision-making lies with its community of users. The Worldcoin ecosystem includes World ID, a privacy-preserving digital identity solution, the Worldcoin Token for global distribution and future governance, and the World App for self-custodial transactions using various currencies.

Importantly, Worldcoin’s World ID can help demonstrate humanness in an online world increasingly populated with advanced artificial intelligence.