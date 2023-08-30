Women More Vulnerable to Job Displacement by Automation, McKinsey Study Finds

A new study by McKinsey has revealed that women are 1.5 times more likely to be displaced by automation compared to their male counterparts. The study found that this higher vulnerability is linked to the fact that women make up the largest percentage of workers in low-wage jobs, which are at a higher risk of being automated. These low-wage jobs refer to those that earn less than $30,800 a year.

The study also highlighted that job losses are expected to be significant in sectors such as customer service, office administration, and food services. It estimates that by 2030, around 11.8 million workers in these sectors will be affected by automation. Interestingly, these are also industries where female workers are heavily represented.

The impact of automation is not only limited to women but also affects black and Hispanic workers who make up a significant proportion of workers in these at-risk categories.

However, the study suggests that there is still hope for workers in the face of automation, especially with the increasing importance of soft skills in the workplace. Employers are now looking beyond educational credentials and valuing skills such as critical thinking, creativity, leadership, flexibility, and stress tolerance, which are not easily replicated by AI.

Additionally, the study found that 60% of U.S. workers have gained valuable skills through experience rather than college degrees. Furthermore, employers who offer remote working opportunities can tap into previously overlooked talent and improve diversity in their workforce.

In conclusion, while women may be more vulnerable to job displacement by automation, there are opportunities for workers to adapt. Developing crucial soft skills and gaining experience can provide the edge needed to future-proof careers in a world increasingly influenced by AI.

Sources: McKinsey