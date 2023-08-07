Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a topic of great interest and discussion in recent times. People are utilizing AI tools for various purposes, including creating professional portraits for their online profiles. Rona Wang, a 24-year-old MIT graduate, decided to use an AI image editor called Playground AI to enhance her LinkedIn picture.

However, the result left her bewildered. Wang took to Twitter to share the outcome, which altered her appearance significantly. Instead of a subtle enhancement, the AI tool had given her a fairer complexion, darker hair, and even changed her eye color to blue. In her caption, Wang expressed her surprise and amusement at the unexpected transformation.

Wang’s tweet gained attention and sparked a larger conversation about AI bias and representation. AI tools often struggle with racial bias, as demonstrated by this incident. Wang expressed her disappointment in not being able to obtain a usable result from AI photo generators or editors, highlighting the ongoing issues with such technologies.

Playground AI’s founder, Suhail Doshi, responded to Wang’s tweet, acknowledging the shortcomings of the AI models. Doshi stated that the models are not capable of understanding specific instructions and may generate generic results based solely on the given prompt. He expressed his displeasure with the outcome and reassured that efforts will be made to address this problem.

The incident received widespread attention on social media, with users highlighting the importance of being cautious when relying on AI tools for critical tasks. The lack of unbiased training data often leads to the replication of inequities and biases present in the data used to train AI models.

While this incident raises concerns about AI bias, it also serves as a reminder of the ongoing work needed to improve the fairness and accuracy of AI technologies. Recognizing the limitations and striving to address bias is crucial to ensure equal representation and avoid perpetuating existing inequalities.