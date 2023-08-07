AI Editing Gone Wrong: MIT Graduate’s LinkedIn Profile Picture Turned Unrecognizable

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a hot topic of discussion and a useful tool in various fields. Recently, a 24-year-old MIT graduate, Rona Wang, decided to use an AI image editor called Playground AI to create a professional portrait for her LinkedIn profile. However, the result left her astonished.

Wang took to Twitter to share her experience, explaining that she had asked the AI tool to make her headshot more professional. To her surprise, the edited photo showed her with a fairer complexion, darker hair, and even blue eyes. Her caption read, “Was trying to get a LinkedIn profile photo with AI editing & this is what it gave me.”

Upon seeing the result, Wang’s initial reaction was amusement. However, she also recognized the larger issue of AI bias and the question of who is included or excluded in this technology. Wang expressed disappointment in the recurring problem of racial bias in AI tools and mentioned that she had not yet received usable results from AI photo generators or editors. As a result, she will have to go without a new LinkedIn profile photo for now.

Wang’s tweet caught the attention of Playground AI’s founder, Suhail Doshi. He acknowledged the limitations of the AI tool, stating that the models are not instructable and pick generic attributes based on the prompt. However, he expressed a desire to solve this issue, indicating that they are working to improve the AI editing results.

The incident sparked a conversation among social media users about the dangers of relying on AI tools for important tasks, such as hiring or medicine, as they can perpetuate biases and inequities present in the training data. Some users pointed out the need for unbiased training data to address the “white default” bias.

Wang’s experience highlights the ongoing challenges in AI technology and the importance of addressing biases in AI algorithms to ensure fair and accurate results.