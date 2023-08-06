Wizards of the Coast to Update Artist Guidelines After AI Art Controversy

Wizards of the Coast, the company behind Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), will be updating its artist guidelines to prohibit the use of illustrations created with generative AI tools. This decision comes after fans noticed signs of AI art in an upcoming sourcebook called “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants.”

The artist in question, Ilya Shkipin, has been working with Wizards of the Coast since 2014. He recently revealed in now-deleted tweets that he had used AI tools to enhance some of his original illustrations and concept sketches for the book. However, Shkipin has since taken down those tweets and announced that the illustrations will be reworked.

In response to this controversy, Wizards of the Coast stated that they are revising their process and updating their artist guidelines to explicitly state that AI art generation should not be used in the creation of D&D artwork.

This incident highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the blurry boundaries between art and artificial intelligence. Generative AI tools have raised questions about creativity, originality, and the ethical and legal implications of using AI in art.

“Glory of the Giants” is a guide focusing on new monsters, treasures, and adventures in the world of D&D. The book explores the society and ecology of D&D’s giants, which have been a part of the game since its inception but have received less attention compared to dragons.

While the physical book is set to release on August 15th, the e-book version is already available on Wizards’ D&D Beyond digital storefront. Fans raised concerns about whether the artwork in “Glory of the Giants” was AI-generated due to issues with malformed hands and feet in the illustrations.

This controversy adds to the list of issues faced by Wizards of the Coast this year, including a short-lived attempt to revise their third-party licensing agreements earlier in January.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated D&D video game, Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, was released on Tuesday and has been well-received by players, with a significant number of concurrent players on Steam.