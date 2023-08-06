D&D’s upcoming book contains AI artwork, prompting controversy

Wizards of the Coast, the owner of Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), recently discovered that their upcoming book, Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants, features artwork generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

D&D fans noticed the AI-generated images in the book a few days ago. The artist responsible, Ilya Shkipin, confirmed on Twitter that while he used AI for certain details and editing, he did not generate entire pieces of artwork using AI. Although Shkipin’s tweet has been deleted, screenshots of his admission exist.

The concept art for the book was originally drawn by artist April Prime, who was hired as a concept artist by Wizards of the Coast in 2022. Prime expressed her disappointment with AI being used in the book and stated that she was unaware of its use.

This confirmation has led fans to call for a boycott of D&D, encouraging others to explore alternative tabletop role-playing games (TTRPGs) instead of supporting Wizards of the Coast.

In response to the controversy, Wizards of the Coast released a statement acknowledging that they learned about the AI artwork at the same time as the D&D community. They have discussed the matter with Shkipin and confirmed that he will not use AI for their work in the future. The company also plans to update its artist guidelines to explicitly prohibit the use of AI art generation in its products.

Shkipin has mentioned that his illustrations will be reworked after discussions with Wizards of the Coast. However, it remains uncertain whether the revised artwork will be included in the initial print copies of the book, set to be released on August 15.

The use of AI in the gaming industry remains controversial, with concerns ranging from the potential monitoring of employees to the unauthorized use of voice actors’ work for deepfake porn mods. In a separate incident, the World of Warcraft community created a fictional feature called Glorbo and tricked an AI-driven news site into reporting on it, highlighting the dangers of AI in journalism.

