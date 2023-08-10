ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, has gained popularity with over 100 million users due to its ability to respond effectively to simple commands. However, this also attracted the attention of hackers, who have discovered potential vulnerabilities in the system.

Security researcher Johann Rehberger recently demonstrated how he was able to manipulate ChatGPT to read his email, summarize its contents, and even publish the information online. In the wrong hands, this technique could be used to steal sensitive data from individuals’ email accounts. Rehberger highlighted that ChatGPT’s user-friendly interface has the potential to lower the barrier to entry for attackers, as they no longer require coding skills or in-depth knowledge of computer science.

The attack performed by Rehberger exploited a beta-test feature of ChatGPT that granted it access to apps like Slack and Gmail. OpenAI acknowledged the findings and promptly implemented a fix to prevent similar attacks in the future. The company expressed gratitude to the community for providing valuable feedback to enhance the safety of their models.

This incident highlights the emergence of a new class of cyberattacks known as “prompt injection.” As companies increasingly incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) software into their products, security researchers are scrambling to identify vulnerabilities before these AI systems become more widespread. Concerns range from data poisoning attacks, where hackers manipulate training data to mislead AI models, to ethical biases embedded within these systems. Additionally, security professionals worry about the potential leakage of corporate secrets through extraction attacks and the use of AI to circumvent defensive measures.

To address these concerns and explore the capabilities of AI systems, companies like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic are opening their systems up for testing and exploitation at the Defcon hacking conference in Las Vegas. Attendees, including up to 150 hackers at a time, will have the opportunity to find vulnerabilities and launch attacks, with rewards given for the most successful exploits.

ChatGPT employs generative-AI technology, using prompts that help generate articulate responses. However, it is crucial to ensure that these prompts explicitly instruct the AI system to refrain from performing malicious actions or expressing offensive content. The ongoing work to enhance the security and ethics of AI systems is vital as they continue to evolve and become integral parts of our everyday lives.