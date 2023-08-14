Many AI Companies Not Worth the Hype, says Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer from CNBC has warned that several companies claiming to have generative AI capabilities may not live up to the hype. He specifically mentioned Nvidia as an exception, but questioned the profitability of other AI companies.

Cramer noted that while some AI companies have seen losses in their stock prices, many of them are still highly profitable. However, he expressed skepticism about their ability to fully harness AI for profit, apart from Nvidia.

Although there are AI companies like Microsoft, Google, ServiceNow, Amazon, Cisco, and Snowflake that have the potential to be winners, Cramer believes that even the best players in the industry lack a clear plan for utilizing their AI capabilities effectively.

Cramer expressed the need for genuine use cases that demonstrate how generative AI can save businesses money by reducing support staff or increasing the value of knowledge workers. Without such examples, the mere mention of AI has the potential to negatively impact stocks.

Cramer concludes by stating that the current state of AI in these “dog days of August” is not impressive and urges companies to showcase tangible benefits from their AI investments.

