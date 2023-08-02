Wisecut Secures $1 Million Investment from Silicon Valley Investor Tim Draper

Wisecut, an AI-powered automatic video editing platform, has successfully completed an investment round with investor Tim Draper. The founders of Wisecut, Ivo and Vicente Machado, met with Draper and convinced him to pledge $1 million in support of the company. Draper signed the investment commitment on a napkin, finalizing the deal.

With this funding, Wisecut plans to enhance its platform by implementing generative AI technology. The company will incorporate OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology to summarize audiovisual content autonomously. The goal is to analyze one-hour video clips and condense them to one minute of the most insightful content. Upon receiving an initial prompt from the user, the platform will automatically segment the content into specialized short clips and offer suggestions for titles and descriptions.

Wisecut’s gen AI upgrade will be available soon, with the funds allocated towards expanding the team, advancing research and development efforts, launching additional features, and expanding market reach. The company aims to streamline video editing for businesses using video for marketing purposes, assist educational institutions with online classes, and help video content creators produce engaging and concise content.

By leveraging generative AI algorithms, Wisecut’s platform will gain context from source videos, transcribe audio content, and perform semantic analysis to better understand meaning. The company is also working on emotion-recognition technology to decode speaker emotions through facial expressions and body language. These insights will be utilized to identify impactful segments during the video editing process.

Wisecut’s AI model actively tracks speakers, makes editing decisions, and optimizes visual composition for a polished viewer experience. The platform will generate optimized titles and descriptions for YouTube and social media, leveraging semantic analysis and emotional understanding.

To improve its AI algorithms, Wisecut plans to recruit experienced researchers and data scientists. The funding will also support company initiatives and partnerships to create awareness and attract new users. Currently, Wisecut has 350,000 registered users and experiences significant monthly growth.