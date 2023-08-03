Flock Camera System: AI-Powered Surveillance in Wisconsin

Hundreds of AI-powered cameras are being used by law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin to track vehicles. This new form of government surveillance, which allows police to search the data without a warrant, has been hailed as a “game changer” by police departments, while privacy advocates have criticized it as “mass surveillance.”

The Flock camera system, developed by surveillance technology company Flock Safety, uses artificial intelligence to read license plates and track vehicles. The founder and CEO, Garrett Langley, believes that this technology will help put an end to crime. However, privacy experts, such as Jay Stanley from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), have voiced concerns about the potential for abuse and invasion of privacy.

Flock cameras are capable of capturing a variety of information about individuals, such as their political affiliations, medical visits, financial activities, and even their loyalty in relationships. However, Langley claims that Flock does not collect personally identifying information and only tracks cars, not people.

The Flock camera system was born out of Langley’s desire to create a more effective surveillance tool than traditional doorbell cameras. They wanted to provide law enforcement with the ability to identify vehicles involved in crimes quickly. The effectiveness of the Flock cameras has been praised by police chiefs, who credit the system with helping to solve and prevent crimes.

In just six years, Flock Safety has become a company valued at $3.5 billion, with police departments across the country eager to adopt their technology. In Wisconsin, there are already 219 Flock cameras actively scanning traffic, with plans to install nearly a hundred more in the near future.

The rapid growth of Flock cameras in Wisconsin has resulted in more crimes being interrupted and stolen vehicles being recovered. Police departments without cameras can still access Flock’s extensive database of captured vehicles, enabling them to conduct mass searches across the country.

Unlike other automated license plate readers, Flock cameras are solar-powered and require minimal infrastructure. The cameras are leased by police departments rather than being purchased outright, resulting in an annual taxpayer expense.

Flock’s camera system uses machine-learning software to detect various attributes of each vehicle, providing law enforcement with valuable information beyond just the license plate. This technology has been trademarked by Flock as the “Vehicle Fingerprint.”

The Flock camera system has generated both praise and controversy. While it has proven to be a valuable tool for law enforcement, concerns about privacy and potential misuse of the technology remain. As the use of AI-powered surveillance continues to expand, the balance between security and privacy will be an ongoing challenge.