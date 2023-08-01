Wintershall Dea Collaborates with IBM Consulting to Establish AI Center of Competence

Wintershall Dea, a prominent gas and oil company in Europe, is partnering with IBM Consulting to create an AI Center of Competence (CoC) and advance various AI use cases to enhance energy production efficiency. The collaboration between Wintershall Dea and IBM Consulting is supported by their strong relationships with Microsoft. Wintershall Dea already uses Microsoft Azure for its data platform, while IBM Consulting collaborates with Microsoft on delivering data and AI projects.

Formed by the merger of Wintershall and DEA in 2019, Wintershall Dea is dedicated to technological innovation, employee empowerment, and environmentally responsible energy production. The company recognized the need for AI to connect and utilize data across the organization following the merger. To capitalize on enterprise data assets, Wintershall Dea implemented an AI approach that allows for coordinated AI usage across the company, both in small, easy-to-implement projects and traditional large-scale initiatives. This enables the company to work more efficiently, save costs, and invest in innovative energy production methods.

By establishing a centralized platform and methodology in collaboration with IBM Consulting, Wintershall Dea is optimizing its AI approach. The company leverages state-of-the-art services, including Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, for data management, visualization, and AI model development and execution. Wintershall Dea selected IBM’s AI at Scale methodology for Azure to maximize the power of the platform.

Through its AI at Scale approach, Wintershall Dea can undertake scalable AI projects from the start. The company formed a CoC community that includes data scientists and Citizen Data scientists with various backgrounds to drive data science projects within their respective teams. Wintershall Dea conducts both small, quick “firefly” projects and larger-scale projects to generate foundational technology leadership. The company’s AI-driven solution for maintaining gas and oil wells, which utilizes AI capabilities to detect potential leakages, is an example of a larger-scale project.

The collaboration between Wintershall Dea and IBM Consulting reflects a dedicated effort to effectively leverage AI at a corporate scale. Wintershall Dea’s holistic and integrated approach, combined with their commitment to achieving tangible results, establishes them as a pioneer in AI management.

Learn more about Wintershall Dea’s collaboration with IBM Consulting here.