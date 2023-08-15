The Market in 2023: Video Games, AI, and the Magnificent Seven

Going into 2023, there were concerns about a U.S. recession and market decline. However, despite various challenges, including interest rate increases, a regional banking crisis, and a debt ceiling standoff, the anticipated market decline has not materialized.

One factor that has played a significant role in the market’s performance is NVIDIA, a developer known for its graphics processing units (GPUs) used in the gaming industry. These GPUs have been responsible for the vast improvement in video game graphics over the years. However, their contributions go beyond gaming.

The same GPUs that enhance video game graphics also serve as valuable tools for training large language models (LLMs), a form of artificial intelligence (AI). LLMs are trained on extensive text data to generate human-like text responses. In November of the previous year, the release of ChatGPT 3.5 brought LLMs into the spotlight.

NVIDIA, as the supplier of GPUs necessary to train LLMs, has experienced a significant increase in stock value. In 2023, the company’s stock saw a 190% return, and its market worth exceeded $1 trillion, up from $400 billion.

The S&P 500 index, which measures the performance of 500 large U.S. companies, had a remarkable year with a year-to-date return of 16.89% by the end of the second quarter. However, this return was largely driven by a small group of companies known as the Magnificent Seven. These companies include Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Amazon, Meta (formerly Facebook), Tesla, and Alphabet (Google).

The Magnificent Seven accounted for over 70% of the S&P 500’s gains up until June 30th. On average, their stocks returned 89% in 2023, while the remaining stocks in the index had an average return of around 7.5%, with nearly 40% of the companies posting negative returns.

This narrowness highlights the importance of diversification for investors. While the high returns from the Magnificent Seven are impressive, relying solely on these companies would have been risky in previous years when their average return was -46%.

The market’s performance in 2023 also reminds us of the unpredictable nature of innovation. NVIDIA’s rise, from a gaming-focused company to a key player in AI, demonstrates how unexpected sources can drive innovation.

Lastly, it is essential for investors to stick with their strategies and remain in the market, rather than trying to time events or news stories. Market returns do not follow a predictable pattern, and missing out on the best weeks can significantly impact investment returns.

In conclusion, the performance of the market in 2023 has been influenced by various factors, including the contributions of NVIDIA in the gaming industry and AI development, as well as the dominance of a select group of tech companies known as the Magnificent Seven. Diversification, adaptability to innovation, and a long-term investment approach are key considerations for investors in navigating the market.