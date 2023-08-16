Jobs Created by AI: What to Expect in the Future

The conversation about AI and the workplace often focuses on the potential downsides, such as the replacement of human workers with robots. However, every technological shift creates and destroys jobs, and AI is no different. What may be surprising is the type of jobs that AI will create.

Currently, the most visible roles in AI are for those with coding and development skills who can help build AI models or customize them for specific purposes. The UK government is actively supporting AI startups, and companies like Google’s DeepMind are based in London. These roles come with high salary premiums.

There are also interesting companies experimenting with AI, albeit on a smaller scale than the development roles. For example, Netflix advertised a product manager position for its “machine-learning platform” with a high compensation range. However, there has been backlash about the potential impact of AI on jobs in industries like writing and acting.

Not all AI-related roles offer high salaries though. NewsQuest group in the UK advertised an “AI-powered reporter” position, which involved working with AI systems to write news articles. The salary for this role was relatively low.

The future of AI-related jobs is uncertain. The skills needed for coding and prompting AI may eventually change as AI technology advances. Roles like “prompting” might become less relevant as AI improves. However, there will always be a need for people who can interrogate and translate AI outputs effectively.

Some AI-related jobs are temporary because they rely on training the AI with real-world data. Once the AI is sufficiently trained, these roles may no longer be necessary. Additionally, some roles involve repetitive tasks or social media moderation that AIs are still not reliable enough to handle independently.

In the long term, AI is expected to enhance or transform existing roles rather than replace them entirely. For example, AI can be used to automate monotonous tasks, allowing human workers to focus on more complex and critical aspects of their jobs. AI can also be used to improve accessibility by providing transcription, translation, or text-to-audio services.

Ultimately, the impact of AI on different industries and job roles is still uncertain. While there are potential risks, there are also opportunities for innovation and job enhancement. The key is to find practical and beneficial applications of AI in the workplace rather than pursuing AI for its own sake.