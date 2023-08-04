Skeptics Question if AI Has Entered the Mainstream in Professional Soccer

Major League Soccer (MLS) has announced plans to incorporate AI-powered tools into its recruiting program by partnering with London-based startup ai.io and utilizing its ‘aiScout’ app. This collaboration marks the first time that the MLS will integrate artificial intelligence into its recruiting program, prompting questions about whether AI has officially entered the mainstream of the professional soccer industry.

The potential impact of artificial intelligence in professional sports, including soccer, is widely recognized. AI innovations have the capacity to revolutionize how games are analyzed and consumed, benefiting both administrators and fans. Soccer presents numerous opportunities for AI application, such as live game analytics, match outcome modeling, player recruitment, ball tracking, and injury prediction.

AI and advanced analytics offer a sophisticated understanding and prediction of human behaviors, according to Joel Shapiro, a professor at Northwestern University. The disruption caused by AI in the professional soccer industry is regarded as timely due to soccer’s global popularity. With 240 million registered players worldwide and billions of fans, FIFA consists of 205 member associations and over 300,000 clubs.

The need for more players and talent on the big stage has kept recruiting organizations like Sports Recruiting USA (SRUSA) busy. Chris Cousins, the founder of SRUSA, sees the implementation of AI as a way to improve efficiency by streamlining resources and saving money. While some believe that AI will ultimately replace scouts, others, like Luis Cortell from NCSA College Recruiting, believe it will complement the scouting process by providing additional context.

However, it is important to remember that AI is not infallible. Predictive models will always have their limitations and make mistakes, albeit potentially fewer and less expensive ones than humans. Despite the potential for some payroll replacements and the automation of certain tasks, the ultimate decision-makers in resource utilization are not likely to be replaced by AI in the immediate future.

The aiScout app, set to launch soon, will enable players to upload videos of themselves performing specific drills, allowing talent recruiters from MLS teams to discover players based on specified criteria. AI algorithms will process and track the videos at high speeds, translating human movements into comprehensive performance metrics. These metrics include biographical data, video highlights, club-specific benchmarks, and ratings from club trials, providing valuable feedback on players’ technical, athletic, cognitive, and psychometric abilities.

While AI offers practical applications to streamline processes, such as those used by SRUSA, it also presents a significant opportunity to enhance the world of professional soccer. The implementation of AI-powered tools in the MLS recruiting program demonstrates the potential for AI to aid in scouting and talent identification, although it is not expected to replace human scouts entirely. The combination of AI technology with the judgment and understanding of human behavior by scouts is seen as crucial in successfully identifying talented players.