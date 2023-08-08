The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the U.S. Labor Market

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the U.S. labor market through its advanced language capabilities and automation, reshaping the future of work in America. A recent study conducted by McKinsey Global Institute reveals that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the labor market experienced 8.6 occupational shifts as individuals moved away from food services, in-person sales, and office support roles and transitioned to other occupations.

The study suggests that these occupational shifts observed during the pandemic are likely to continue in the future. It is projected that an additional 12 million shifts may occur in the next seven years. According to the research, occupations in health, STEM fields, transportation, warehousing, business, and legal professions are expected to grow due to AI, while office support, customer service, sales, production work, and food services will be most impacted by AI acceleration.

Interestingly, certain job sectors such as creatives, art management, property maintenance, education, builders, community service, agriculture, and mechanics are expected to remain strong, although their growth trajectory may be slower.

The survey also found that workers are willing to change career paths, and tighter labor markets are encouraging companies to hire more broadly. Notably, 2.5 million occupation changes were observed in the food and customer services sectors. Workers in positions such as fast food counter workers, cooks, waitstaff, retail salespersons, cashiers, and hairstylists have opted to leave these roles in pursuit of other opportunities.

The impact of AI on the labor market is not uniform across all industries. AI has a higher exposure in industries such as science, technology, finance, insurance, real estate, and public administration. On the other hand, industries with less exposure to AI include managerial roles, administrative positions, and food services.

Despite the potential impact of AI on jobs, there is a range of opinions among workers. A Pew Research Center analysis indicates that about a fifth of U.S. workers are considered to have “high exposure” to AI, particularly women, Asians, college-educated individuals, and high-paid workers. Surprisingly, workers in these categories do not necessarily perceive their jobs to be at risk.

Overall, the advent of AI brings both opportunities and challenges to the U.S. labor market. It is estimated that by 2030, around 30% of current working hours could be automated. However, the impact varies across different industries and individuals with different levels of exposure to AI.