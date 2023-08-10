Artificial Intelligence and the Demand for Cybersecurity Professionals

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), there is often fear that jobs will be replaced by automation. This concern extends to cybersecurity practitioners, who may wonder if their roles will be taken over by AI. However, history provides valuable lessons that may alleviate these concerns.

One example is the case of bank tellers and automated teller machines (ATMs). When ATMs were introduced in the 1970s, many believed that they would replace bank tellers. However, despite the digitalization of banking, the number of bank employees actually grew. While ATMs did replace some tellers, it also made it more cost-effective to operate a branch, leading to more branch openings and an increased demand for bank employees.

A more recent example is the impact of AI on medical imaging. AI-based systems have the potential to assist or compete with radiologists, leading to concerns about job replacement. However, despite the growth of AI in this field, job postings for radiologists have actually increased, along with significant salary increases.

These examples demonstrate the Jevons paradox, which states that when the efficiency of a resource increases, its consumption also increases. This paradox ensures continued demand for certain professions, such as bank employees, radiologists, and cybersecurity professionals.

Despite the use of AI technologies in cybersecurity for the past decade, the demand for cybersecurity professionals is not decreasing. AI is being used to prioritize alerts, detect malware, and identify network anomalies, yet the need for cybersecurity professionals remains high. The cybersecurity workforce gap continues to grow year over year, even with the deployment of AI in cybersecurity-related tasks.

Rather than replacing human expertise, AI is actually increasing the demand for cybersecurity professionals. As AI-based technologies mature, cybersecurity professionals will be needed to ensure the effectiveness and security of these systems. Therefore, practitioners in the cybersecurity field should not fear job replacement by AI, but rather embrace it as a tool that will contribute to their work and increase demand for their skills.