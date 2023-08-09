Media Organizations Call for Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Models

USA TODAY parent company Gannett, along with The Associated Press and eight other media organizations, have issued an open letter calling on policymakers to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) models. They argue that failure to do so could harm the industry and erode public trust in the media.

The letter expresses concern about the loss of intellectual property rights due to generative AI models, which are often trained with proprietary content. While acknowledging the significant benefits of AI, the organizations believe that there should be a legal framework in place to promote responsible AI practices that protect content while preserving public trust.

The letter highlights the issue of AI models being trained with and sharing content without proper attribution or compensation to the original creators. This practice, they argue, violates copyright laws, undermines the media industry’s business models, and limits access to reliable information.

The organizations propose greater transparency in how generative AI models are trained, with consent from original creators being mandatory before their intellectual property is used. They also suggest that media companies should be able to collectively negotiate access to their content with AI companies. Additionally, they advocate for clear identification of AI-generated work and mandates for AI companies to minimize misinformation and bias.

Several prominent organizations, including the Agence France-Presse, Getty Images, and The Associated Press, have signed the letter. These organizations themselves have had mixed experiences with AI technology. For example, Getty Images has filed a lawsuit against Stability AI for allegedly using its photos without permission. The Associated Press has entered into a licensing agreement with ChatGPT and Reuters reports that Gannett plans to integrate generative AI into their publishing system.

The media industry is still exploring AI’s role, with outlets like CNET and Gizmodo already publishing AI-written content. However, concerns remain regarding misinformation and bias produced by AI systems. The Federal Trade Commission has initiated an investigation into OpenAI for potentially publishing inaccurate information. Publishers are also worried that AI could further reduce traffic numbers by providing direct answers through chatbots instead of directing users to websites.

The use of AI in other industries has also raised concerns. Unions representing actors and screenwriters are on strike due to fears that AI tools could eliminate jobs in their fields.

In conclusion, the media organizations’ letter acknowledges AI’s potential benefits but emphasizes the need for responsible development and deployment. They express their commitment to being part of the solution in ensuring that AI continues to thrive while respecting the rights of media companies and journalists to provide accurate and informative content.