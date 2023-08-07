The Economic Impact of Artificial Intelligence: Potential Gains vs. Unequal Benefits

If history is any indication, the economic impact of technological advances, including the potential rise of artificial intelligence (AI), is uncertain and often uneven. While proponents of AI predict a productivity leap that will generate wealth and improve living standards, concerns abound about its impact on livelihoods, including the potential destruction of jobs.

Economists argue that the benefits of AI could be enjoyed by only a few, similar to how medieval advances in the plough failed to lift Europe’s peasants out of poverty as rulers used the wealth generated for other purposes. Consultancy McKinsey estimates that AI could add between $14 trillion and $22 trillion of value annually, but worries persist about its potential to destroy jobs in various sectors.

History shows that technological advancements have had patchy economic records. For instance, while the spinning jenny led to the automation of the textiles industry in the 18th century, it also resulted in longer working hours in harsher conditions. Similarly, the expansion of slavery in the American South was facilitated by mechanical cotton gins in the 19th century.

The impact of the internet has been both positive and negative. It has created new job roles but much of the wealth generated has gone to a handful of billionaires. The internet’s productivity gains have also slowed across many economies. French bank Natixis warns that we should be cautious when estimating the effects of AI on labor productivity, highlighting the need for more research.

In a globalized economy, there are concerns that the potential gains of AI will not be evenly distributed. There is a risk of a “race to the bottom” as governments compete for AI investment with lax regulation. Additionally, the barriers to attracting AI investment might be too high for many poorer countries.

Ensuring that the benefits of AI are shared equally requires the right infrastructure and political will. MIT professor Simon Johnson argues that advances in railways in 19th century England were enjoyed by wider society due to rapid democratic reform. However, the aggressive shareholder capitalism of the last four decades has hindered the benefits of technological advancements from reaching everyone.

Worker groups are also concerned about AI’s impact on workers’ rights if there is no human control over AI-steered decision-making. Unions advocate for consultation rights and the ability to collectively bargain around technology at work.

To shape the economic impact of AI, factors such as competition policy, access to training, and worker power are crucial. Antitrust policies can ensure healthy competition among AI suppliers, while retraining workforces can help mitigate job losses. The question remains: will AI exacerbate existing inequalities or lead to a fairer society?

