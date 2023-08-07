The Uncertain Economic Impact of Artificial Intelligence

If medieval advances in technology did not lift Europe’s peasants out of poverty, it was because the wealth generated by these advancements was used by rulers to build cathedrals instead of benefiting the many. Economists fear that a similar scenario could occur with artificial intelligence (AI) if the benefits are enjoyed by only a few.

AI is predicted to boost productivity and generate wealth, with estimates stating it could add between $14 trillion and $22 trillion in value annually. Some believe that AI, along with robots, will free humanity from mundane tasks and lead to more creative and leisurely lives.

However, concerns surrounding the impact of AI on jobs and livelihoods are valid. History shows that technological advances often have uncertain, unequal, and sometimes negative economic outcomes. For example, the spinning jenny in the 18th century led to longer working hours in harsh conditions, while the expansion of slavery in the American South was facilitated by mechanical cotton gins in the 19th century.

The productivity gains promised by the Internet have also not been evenly distributed, with wealth concentration among a few billionaires. A research note by French bank Natixis suggests that even the Internet, which is considered pervasive, left many sectors untouched and created low-skilled jobs.

In a globalized economy, it is doubtful whether the benefits of AI will be evenly distributed. There is a risk of a “race to the bottom” as governments compete for AI investment with lax regulation. Additionally, the barriers to attracting AI investment may leave many poorer countries behind. Infrastructure and computing capacity are crucial for reaping the benefits of AI.

The challenge lies in making AI work for everyone, not just a privileged few. Politics, such as democratic reforms and better worker rights, play a significant role in ensuring that technological advancements benefit wider society. Worker groups are concerned about the potential threat AI poses to workers’ rights and employment.

Antitrust policies and access to training are also important factors in shaping the economic impact of AI. Competition among AI suppliers and re-training of workforces are crucial in avoiding inequalities.

While AI holds great potential, its economic impact is uncertain. It is up to policymakers, governments, and society as a whole to ensure that AI benefits the many, rather than the few, and leads to a fairer future.