Washington State Uses AI Cameras to Detect and Control Wildfires

Wildfires are best controlled by containing them and waiting for them to burn themselves out. Detecting and controlling fires quickly is crucial in minimizing damage. To expedite their response to wildland blazes, Washington state leaders have partnered with startup Pano AI to deploy high-definition cameras and software in a pilot project. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will install 21 of Pano AI’s 360-degree cameras on state trust lands on the east side of the Cascade Mountains, an area that has lacked reliable fire detection capabilities. Traditionally, fires were discovered through 911 calls and aerial surveys.

Pano AI’s system continuously monitors the landscape, using AI-powered software to review camera footage and sending alerts if a fire is detected and verified. Washington’s state forester, George Geissler, hopes that the system will provide immediate assistance once it is implemented. The cost of each camera is about $50,000 per year, but DNR has negotiated a slight discount at roughly $45,000 per site, totaling $948,000 for the state.

The world is experiencing record-setting wildfires in 2023 due to climate change and hotter temperatures. Canada has seen extensive forest fires, and Washington has already faced hundreds of wildfires. Pano AI’s technology, along with other emerging technologies, offers hope in preventing and limiting wildfire damage.

DNR is in discussions with established corporations and startups for further solutions, including Google and Lockheed Martin. Startup Data Blanket is also collaborating with DNR on an AI-based drone system for surveying fires and mapping their perimeters. Geissler believes that incorporating more technology into firefighting efforts is the most cost-effective approach.

In addition to these efforts, an international XPrize was launched in April with an $11 million prize aimed at innovating firefighting technologies. Pano AI, founded in 2017, has raised $45 million from investors and serves customers such as power utilities, private landowners, and government fire agencies.

Pano AI has already demonstrated its effectiveness in detecting fires, as it alerted firefighters in Oregon’s Yamhill County 14 minutes before the first 911 call. However, Washington state is still exploring the best combination of cameras, drones, and satellites for spotting and surveying fires. Geissler estimates that about 300 cameras would be needed to cover state lands at risk of burning.

The use of technology in wildfire management represents a significant change from the past, where basic equipment like radios were considered advanced. Protecting firefighters’ lives and integrating new technologies into existing management systems are key considerations for Washington state. Pano AI’s CEO Sonia Kastner believes that their wildfire intelligence solution, which combines cameras, satellites, 5G, AI, and easy-to-use software, will make firefighting safer and more effective in the face of climate-related threats.