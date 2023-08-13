If you ask Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant AI system, whether Amazon is a monopoly, it responds by saying it doesn’t know. While it easily criticizes other tech giants, it remains silent about its own corporate parent’s misdeeds. This behavior reveals that AI systems often prioritize their developers’ interests over users’ interests. To avoid being exploited by these systems, it is important for people to approach AI skeptically and critically evaluate its inputs and outputs.

Unlike other internet services, AI systems are more interactive and have the potential to become personalized digital assistants. They can plan trips, negotiate on behalf of users, and even act as therapists or life coaches. As these AI models become more sophisticated, it is crucial to consider who benefits from their interactions and whether they are secretly working for someone else.

Numerous internet devices and services already work against users by manipulating, spying, and collecting their data. This phenomenon, known as surveillance capitalism, is amplified by AI systems. To truly trust AI digital assistants, they must have a deep understanding of users, surpassing that of phones, search engines, and even intimate relationships.

Currently, there is a lack of transparency regarding how AI systems are configured, trained, and instructed. For instance, secret rules governing the behavior of Microsoft Bing’s chatbot were discovered, which could change at any moment. Additionally, AI models are created and trained by tech monopolies, who may seek to monetize them through surveillance and manipulation.

The issue becomes more concerning when AI tools influence decisions such as choosing airlines, hotels, or restaurants. Are these choices made in users’ best interests or driven by kickbacks and paid influences? Furthermore, political information provided by AI tools may be skewed by corporate politics, financial contributions, or demographic biases.

To address these concerns, the European Union’s proposed AI Act aims to impose transparency requirements, bias mitigation, and disclosure of foreseeable risks. However, most existing AI systems do not comply with these regulations, and the US lags behind in terms of AI regulation.

Until robust consumer protections are established, users should approach AI tools with skepticism and consider the potential risks and biases involved. Trusting AI should be contingent on transparency and ethical standards.