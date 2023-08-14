Generative AI for Travel Agencies: Tips and Tricks

When utilizing generative artificial intelligence (AI) for your business, it is essential to treat it like an intern. This valuable advice comes from Christine Vincent, business technology manager for Travelsavers and NEST. Vincent suggests overseeing the AI’s tasks to ensure accuracy, just like an intern.

Generative AI, the technology behind services like ChatGPT, has the capability to generate content such as text and images in response to user prompts. However, it is not always entirely reliable. Having personally used OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, I can attest to the fact that the output often requires editing.

During a recent episode of the Trade Secrets podcast, Vincent shared some useful guidance. My co-host, Emma Weissmann from TravelAge West, recommended the acronym CREATE, which Dave Burse introduced in his LinkedIn Learning course on using generative AI tools for research and writing.

CREATE stands for:

– Character: Specify the role you want the AI to fulfill.

– Request: Provide a specific and contextualized prompt.

– Examples: Sharing samples of similar writing styles (optional).

– Adjustments: Request any necessary fine-tuning.

– Type of Output: Define the desired format for the response.

– Extras: Include any additional details for a high-quality output.

For example, a travel advisor might prompt the AI with the following request: “Act as a travel expert and write a blog post of 300 words, highlighting the advantages of visiting Europe during the offseason to avoid crowds and enjoy lower prices. Write in an informative yet engaging style, suggesting various offseason destinations and explaining why they are worth visiting.”

I tested this approach using Bard, and it provided a solid framework for the blog post. Although there were some minor errors, such as considering Italy’s offseason as May-September, overall, the AI correctly mentioned the major benefits of offseason travel and formatted the post nicely. The conclusion even included a compelling call to action, which could be modified to direct readers to a travel advisor’s services.

The entire process took less than five minutes, highlighting the efficiency and convenience of generative AI for travel agencies. For more insights on using generative AI in the travel industry, I encourage you to listen to the full episode of the Trade Secrets podcast.