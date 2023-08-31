The Decline of Virtual Influencers: Why They’ve Fallen Out of Favor

Virtual influencers, computer-generated characters on social media, were once hailed as the next big thing in influencer marketing. These digital personas, such as Lil Miquela and Shudu Gram, made headlines for their realistic appearance and ability to promote products alongside celebrities. However, the hype around virtual influencers seems to have fizzled out.

Initially, virtual influencers garnered advertiser interest and were seen as a way for brands to have more control over campaigns and enter the metaverse seamlessly. They were predicted to be an emerging area of influencer marketing. However, as the AI boom continues and influencer marketing matures, the enthusiasm for virtual influencers has waned.

According to industry professionals, clients are no longer interested in virtual influencer-led activations, viewing them more as marketing stunts. Attention has shifted to other emerging technologies, such as chatbots and generative AI applications. The focus is now on creating chat experiences and exploring the next wave of virtual personalities.

There is more curiosity than intention when it comes to virtual influencers. Agencies pitch these influencers, but clients and the industry are still apprehensive about using emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, the metaverse, and Web3. Advertisers are not yet familiar with the technical nuances and brand-safety concerns that come with these developments.

In addition to the technical concerns, virtual influencers also face challenges in terms of authenticity. Marketers are constantly seeking authentic relationships with influencers and audiences. Virtual influencers, despite their human-like appearances, lack the ability to resonate with humans in the same way as traditional influencers. They cannot physically interact with products or provide genuine product reviews.

The rise of short-form video content platforms, like TikTok, has also contributed to the decline of virtual influencers. These personas were mostly static images in the early 2010s, making it difficult to keep up with the demand for motion/video content on platforms like TikTok.

Overall, virtual influencers have fallen out of favor due to a combination of factors, including decreased interest from clients, concerns about emerging technologies, and the preference for authenticity in influencer marketing. As the industry continues to evolve, it remains to be seen if virtual influencers will make a comeback or if they will remain a novelty that couldn’t break through cultural barriers.

