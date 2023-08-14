The Future of Robotics in Plumbing: Will Robots Replace Plumbers?

In 1981, Roger Wakefield was faced with a life-changing question: would he work in a hamburger restaurant forever? His friend posed the question, highlighting the looming threat of robots taking over jobs in the future. Wakefield’s friend suggested that becoming a plumber could provide job security, as robots would never be able to perform plumbing tasks. This advice pushed Wakefield into becoming a master plumber, a career he has excelled in for over 40 years.

As the world enters what some call the fourth industrial revolution powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the question arises: for how long will robots remain unable to replace plumbers? Boston Dynamics’ Atlas, a humanoid robot capable of navigating a worksite and executing tasks with precision, seems impressive. However, according to Nikhil Krishnaswamy, an assistant professor of computer science at Colorado State University, robots are still far from being able to perform complex plumbing tasks.

Krishnaswamy explains that current AI models are task-based, meaning they are designed to perform specific functions. While robots like Atlas may seem versatile, they operate in controlled environments and follow pre-plotted actions. Autonomous robots used in real job sites today are limited to predictable and mappable spaces like warehouses. The complexity of a plumber’s job, involving various settings and continuous environmental changes, poses challenges for robots.

Additionally, the use of large language models, such as ChatGPT, to assist with plumbing tasks remains unexplored. These models use advanced statistics to predict word sequences and create convincing conversations. However, their effectiveness in assisting with dynamic plumbing situations is still uncertain.

While advancements in AI and robotics have occurred since the 1980s, the ability of robots to replace plumbers is still limited. Plumbers possess a unique set of skills and adaptability necessary for their work. As technology progresses, it remains to be seen how robots will evolve and if they will ever be able to replace the expertise and problem-solving abilities of human plumbers. For now, Roger Wakefield and his fellow tradesmen continue to handle plumbing tasks with precision and expertise that robots have yet to match.