The Role of AI in Improving Internal Communications

In the world of business, it’s not uncommon for important company-wide emails to go unread. Data from insurance company Arthur J. Gallagher reveals that 60% of companies lack a long-term internal communications strategy, and of those that do, 12% fail to measure its effectiveness. This leads to 38% of employees and managers feeling overwhelmed by excessive and confusing memos, as reported by Gartner.

However, artificial intelligence (AI) could provide a solution to this problem. Axios HQ, an AI-powered software, aims to help organizations effectively manage their essential communications. According to Roy Schwartz, the co-founder and president of Axios HQ, most companies do not track the open rates of their all-hands emails or assess whether employees truly understand the content shared.

Inefficient internal communications have significant financial consequences. The International Data Corporation and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development estimate that organizations lose $2 trillion annually, or $15,000 per employee, due to lost productivity resulting from the time spent searching for critical information.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to hybrid work models have further exacerbated this issue. Without the ability to communicate important updates in person, companies struggle to fill in the missing gaps of information. As a result, businesses must be more deliberate in their communication strategies.

Generative AI tools can customize communication approaches for each employee, whether through Slack, email, or other platforms. These tools can also assist in content creation, prioritizing clarity and voice. AI’s ability to generate subject lines, images, and sentence suggestions allows for more efficient and effective messaging.

While AI may increase the volume of emails, text messages, and Slack messages, it also offers benefits. By surfacing high-quality content, communication departments can focus on perfecting their strategies and alleviating the administrative burden. Overall, leveraging AI in internal communications can enhance productivity and help companies achieve their goals.