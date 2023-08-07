The Role of AI in Improving Internal Communications

In today’s business landscape, many organizations struggle to effectively communicate within their company. Despite sending out company-wide emails, the lack of reader engagement often leaves management questioning the effectiveness of their communication strategies. Shockingly, 60% of companies don’t have a long-term internal communications plan, with 12% failing to even measure the impact of these communications, according to data from Arthur J. Gallagher.

Research conducted by Gartner reveals that 38% of employees and managers feel overwhelmed by the influx of confusing memos. However, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) could revolutionize internal communications. Roy Schwartz, co-founder and president of Axios HQ, highlights the absence of an efficient solution for internal communication. Many companies fail to track open rates or measure comprehension of crucial communications such as company-wide emails regarding benefits or strategic initiatives.

The repercussions of inadequate internal communication are substantial, as the International Data Corporation and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s online library estimate organizations lose $2 trillion annually due to productivity decline. This amount translates to approximately $15,000 per employee and arises from the time wasted searching for vital project information.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shift towards hybrid work arrangements have exacerbated existing communication challenges. Remote work arrangements lack the organic information exchange that naturally occurs in a physical office space. Thus, companies need to be intentional in their communication methods and struggle to strike the right balance.

Generative AI presents a potential solution, as it can personalize communication to suit individual employees. Through platforms like Slack or email, AI can efficiently deliver information tailored to each recipient. AI can also assist in crafting effective messages, optimizing clarity and tone.

Moreover, AI tools can aid in subject line generation, image creation, and sentence completion to ensure messages are impactful. By alleviating administrative burdens, AI empowers communication departments to focus on higher-level strategic goals.

Although the adoption of AI may lead to an increase in digital correspondence, it has the potential to facilitate the sharing of valuable content that resonates with employees. Consequently, the communication team can invest their time perfecting their strategies and fostering stronger connections within the company.