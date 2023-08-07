Improving Internal Communications with AI

Many companies struggle with ineffective internal communications strategies, resulting in employees feeling overwhelmed by excessive and confusing memos. However, artificial intelligence (AI) could offer a solution to enhance the communication process.

According to data from Arthur J. Gallagher, 60% of companies lack a long-term internal communications strategy. Additionally, 12% of those that do have a strategy fail to measure its effectiveness. This has led to employees and managers feeling bombarded with communications they may not fully understand.

Roy Schwartz, co-founder and president of Axios HQ, an AI-powered software, highlights that current internal communications methods are not adequately measured. Companies often fail to track the open rates of important communications with their staff. This can include announcements about benefits, initiatives, strategy, and vision.

Ineffective internal communication can cost organizations $2 trillion per year, leading to lost productivity. Searching for project-critical information can be time-consuming, with employees spending an average of $15,000 per year. The shift to hybrid work styles, accelerated by the pandemic, has only exacerbated this issue.

Schwartz emphasizes the challenges faced when important updates cannot be shared in person. The lack of informal communication in an office setting can result in missing information. As a result, companies need to be deliberate in what, when, and how they communicate.

Generative AI tools can help address these communication challenges. They can be customized to suit each employee’s preferred communication channel, such as Slack or email. AI tools can deliver information efficiently and automatically, ensuring clarity and voice.

AI can also assist with subject line generation, image generation, and sentence auto-completion. By alleviating the administrative burden, communication departments can focus on strategic priorities. Although this may lead to an increase in emails and messages, the goal is to surface high-quality content that companies want to share.

Implementing AI technology can revolutionize internal communications and improve overall productivity and engagement within organizations.