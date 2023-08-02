Should AI Models be Restricted? The Debate over Open Source AI

Humanity has managed to avoid self-destruction through nuclear weapons due to the difficulty of building such weapons. With the complexities involved in refining uranium and overcoming technical hurdles, only nine countries possess nuclear weapons. Efforts to reduce nuclear weapons are carried out through negotiations among a limited number of actors. However, the situation would be much worse if nuclear weapons were easily accessible.

In contrast, most technologies thrive when made available to a larger audience. The internet, for example, has flourished because it is accessible to and built upon by everyone. The space race also led to significant advancements in civilian aviation and engineering when the technology became public. Similarly, open publication in the medical field allows for further advancements.

Considering this, the question arises whether AI should be an exception. Meta/Facebook’s decision to release their latest language model, Llama 2, to the public with minimal restrictions has sparked controversy. Mark Zuckerberg justified the move by stating that open sourcing drives innovation and enhances safety and security through collective scrutiny.

However, Meta’s policy has faced criticism. After the original Llama release, concerns were raised regarding potential misuse, fraud, privacy intrusions, and cybercrime. While Meta claims that Llama 2 is extremely safe, their evaluation only focuses on preventing the model from promoting harmful or racist content. The model’s overreaction to innocuous prompts has led to problematic results.

Furthermore, Meta’s meticulous safety testing and red-teaming may become meaningless as anyone with a copy of Llama 2 can fine-tune it according to their preferences. This raises doubts about how the model will be utilized in practice, especially since uncensored versions have already emerged. The effectiveness of Meta’s safety testing is being questioned.

Meta’s approach to open sourcing AI models differs from other companies in the field. Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic have taken alternative approaches to language model releases. Meta’s belief that superintelligent systems are unlikely and distant influences their emphasis on safety concerns.

The debate over AI risk concerns resurfaces as the question of AI model restrictions continues to be discussed. There are concerns that highly powerful AI systems may act independently and cause catastrophic effects on humans. Balancing open source development, innovation, and safety remains a challenge.