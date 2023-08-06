French Actor Lambert Wilson Expresses Solidarity with SAG Strikers and Raises Concerns about AI

French actor Lambert Wilson, known for his role as the Merovingian in the Matrix movies, shares the concerns of his U.S. colleagues regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the film industry. Wilson, who is currently heading the competition jury at the Locarno Film Festival, expressed his solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strikers in an interview with THR Roma.

Although exempt from the strike as a non-U.S. resident, Wilson plans to show his support for his colleagues during the festival. He believes that the struggle against AI and the manipulation of artists and viewers is crucial for the future. Wilson discussed his personal experience with AI in the Matrix video game, where his expressions and voice were captured and replicated for his avatar. He raises concerns about the potential misuse of AI and the implications it has for an individual’s identity and representation.

Wilson emphasizes the importance of non-U.S. actors speaking out and supporting the strike. He suggests that other arts, such as music, should also get involved, as they face even greater risks than film. Wilson criticizes the exploitation of artists through buyout contracts that give up their rights to studios for an extended period. He believes that artists are fighting not only for financial compensation but also for their rights to control and protect their image and identity.

Addressing concerns about the end of theatrical cinema, Wilson finds hope in the Locarno Film Festival, where he sees a strong energy and enthusiasm for the art form. As a juror, he looks for films that delve into the essence of cinema and explore important societal and political issues. Wilson believes that films can play a crucial role in addressing topics such as the environment, minority rights, and war.

Despite his long career in the industry, Wilson admits to being a disaster at picking scripts. He considers watching other people’s films as an opportunity to improve as an actor and better understand what works and what doesn’t. Wilson acknowledges that choosing the right script is a challenge for performers, as it determines the outcome of their work on set.