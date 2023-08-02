The Environmental Impact of AI: Revealing the Unseen Consequences

Technology never exists in a vacuum, and the rise of cryptocurrency in recent years has highlighted this fact. The environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining, which requires large amounts of electricity and high-powered computer chips, has been a cause for concern. However, another booming technology, artificial intelligence (AI), has managed to evade scrutiny of its environmental consequences.

AI tools, powered by complex computer chips known as GPUs, require massive amounts of computing power to function. Just like cryptocurrency mining, AI relies heavily on these chips. Yet, there is little conversation about the environmental impact of AI.

Researcher Sasha Luccioni argues that if we want to save the planet with AI, we must first consider its environmental footprint. However, quantifying this impact is a challenge. Companies that develop AI tools and sell the chips necessary to power them are reluctant to disclose energy usage details.

Moreover, AI’s intangible nature makes it difficult to account for its environmental consequences. Unlike the visible emissions from a car’s exhaust, the workings of cloud-based servers and the water usage associated with cooling systems inside data centers go unnoticed.

Estimating the water and energy consumption of AI presents challenges. One academic study estimated that training the AI model GPT-3 used 3.5 million liters of water in a data center, and this figure could increase to 5 million liters if Microsoft’s data centers in Asia were used. Energy consumption is harder to quantify, but estimates indicate that training GPT-3 produced over 550 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Efforts are being made to reduce the energy consumption of AI while maintaining its performance. However, existing solutions tend to trade off performance for environmental benefits. Users are already concerned about the declining performance of generative AI tools, adding further complexity to the issue.

Furthermore, the future outlook is troubling. By 2025, the energy consumption of AI tools may surpass that of the entire human workforce, according to technology analysts Gartner. Machine-learning training and data storage could account for 3.5% of global electricity consumption by 2030.

To address these concerns, AI should be treated with increased awareness of its environmental impacts, much like cryptocurrency. Rethinking the development of AI systems to account for their ecological consequences is crucial if we want to harness AI’s powers while mitigating its harmful effects on the environment.