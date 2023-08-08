AI Language Models and Political Bias

AI language models have become a focal point in the ongoing culture wars in the US. Critics on the right accuse OpenAI’s ChatGPT of having a “woke bias,” leading conservative groups to develop their own versions of AI chatbots. Elon Musk has announced his plans to create “TruthGPT,” a language model that seeks maximum truth and counteracts the politically correct nature of existing chatbots. However, achieving an unbiased AI chatbot is technically impossible, as political biases inevitably seep into language systems.

Recent research conducted on 14 large language models revealed differing political biases in different models. OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GPT-4 were found to be left-wing libertarian, while Meta’s LLaMA skewed right-wing authoritarian. According to Chan Park, a PhD researcher at Carnegie Mellon University, no language model can be completely free from political biases.

AI language models, like any technology, reflect the biases of their creators and the training data they are exposed to. The problem of bias in AI language models is difficult to address, as biases creep in at various stages of model development. Mitigating bias is a complex social problem that does not have an easy technical fix.

To tackle this issue, it is essential for companies to be transparent about the biases present in their models. OpenAI, for example, is developing customized chatbots that can represent different political perspectives. Personalization is also being explored, allowing users to tailor AI chatbots to their preferences. Soroush Vosoughi, an assistant professor of computer science at Dartmouth College, has developed a method to guide AI language models’ outputs towards specific political ideologies or to filter out hate speech.

However, customization comes with both positive and negative consequences. While it can help combat misinformation and unpleasantness, it may also perpetuate false information. Vosoughi acknowledges that customization is a double-edged sword.

In the pursuit of unbiased AI language models, it is crucial to recognize that technology cannot be completely neutral. Transparency and honest acknowledgment of biases can contribute to a more informed user experience.