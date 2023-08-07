There are concerns about the widespread use of artificial intelligence and the potential threats it poses to society. These arguments can be categorized into major and minor concerns.

One major threat is the issue of AI and cyber security. Cyber attacks have become increasingly common and are expected to play a significant role in future wars. AI can be a game changer in both offensive and defensive cyber conflicts. Unlike current cyber attacks, AI-driven attacks can constantly evolve into different forms, learning and becoming more creative with each onslaught. Some argue that no firewall will be adequate in the future. Without secure networks and communications, the US military’s hardware could be rendered useless, making the country vulnerable to adversaries with stronger offensive AI capabilities. The control of AI is seen as a determining factor in the future superpowers.

Another major threat is the potential for AI to manipulate human behavior. Democratic governments are particularly vulnerable to the misuse of AI. Dictators control the media and news services to manipulate information and keep the population uninformed. With AI, voter profiles can be aggregated, psychoanalyzed, and targeted with manipulative fake news and false information, influencing their behavior on a mass scale. The consequences of this manipulation are significant, as it could determine the outcome of elections and ballot items.

It is important to note that there are currently no national or international governances on the use or proliferation of AI. Some argue for a total ban on AI, but this would put the US at a disadvantage in a world full of bad actors. The potential misuse of AI threatens democracy as a viable form of government.

While AI has potential benefits such as finding cures for diseases and solving complex problems, it also has the power to significantly impact society in negative ways. The appropriate safeguards and laws need to be in place to prevent the misuse of AI and protect democracy. History has shown that advancements in technology can lead to both positive outcomes and unintended consequences, and AI is no exception.