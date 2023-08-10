Artificial Intelligence in Legal Practice: Embracing Innovation in Admissions

At the American Bar Association’s annual meeting, legal professionals gathered to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the practice of law. The audience overwhelmingly confirmed their use of AI tools, highlighting the growing interest among lawyers in leveraging technology to enhance their work. This raises important questions about client confidentiality, data security, and ethical responsibilities within the legal profession.

Recognizing the need to adapt to these technological advancements, the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University has taken a progressive step. It has become the first law school to explicitly allow prospective students to utilize AI tools when preparing their applications. This decision aligns with the institution’s commitment to embracing innovation and providing equal opportunities for higher education.

This move not only levels the playing field but also aligns with the university’s mission to make quality higher education accessible to all. With nearly 35% of ASU students being first-generation college students, promoting inclusivity is a core priority.

While many law students rely on third-party consultants for application assistance, the introduction of generative AI tools can provide additional support. The university plans to educate prospective students about the advantages and potential risks associated with AI, ensuring they make informed decisions when using these technologies.

As part of the admissions process, applicants will now be required to disclose their use of AI or third-party consultants. This disclosure is solely for data collection purposes and will not impact the final admissions decision. Maintaining academic integrity remains paramount, and applicants must verify the accuracy and truthfulness of their application materials.

ASU Law recognizes the significance of technological skills in the legal profession’s evolving landscape. The Center for Law, Science and Innovation, headed by Gary Marchant, regents professor and faculty director, has been at the forefront of AI policy and governance for over 30 years. The university offers courses and certificates focused on law, science, and technology, ensuring graduates are equipped with the necessary expertise to succeed.

With professors incorporating AI into the curriculum, including subjects such as legal methods and writing, law students are encouraged to explore the potential of large language models. These tools will prepare them for the realities of a rapidly changing legal market, instilling responsible and effective AI usage.

ASU Law’s commitment to integrating AI into legal education stems from the understanding that AI will continue to shape the law in unimaginable ways. By providing students with knowledge and efficient processes, they can address pressing issues, such as the gaps in access to justice. The market will value attorneys who are both proficient in emerging technologies and mindful of their responsible usage.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Bloomberg Industry Group, Inc., the publisher of Bloomberg Law and Bloomberg Tax, or its owners.