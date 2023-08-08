The Persistent Problem of Biases in Artificial Intelligence Tools

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools, including algorithms and generative software, have long been known to exhibit biases similar to those of humans. However, despite this awareness, recent releases of AI tools continue to showcase these biases. One contributing factor is that large language models, such as OpenAI’s GPT, are trained on vast amounts of data with undisclosed sources, making it complex to determine the origins of biases. OpenAI researchers themselves have acknowledged that internet-trained models tend to reflect the stereotypes present in their training data.

Transparency and accountability are key concerns within the global community, with a push for open-source AI development and increased scrutiny of big tech companies. Dr. Mhairi Aitken, an Ethics Fellow at The Alan Turing Institute, emphasizes the need for measures to identify and mitigate potential biases during the development stage.

The question arises as to why flawed AI tools are released to the public. According to Aitken, their release is often driven by commercial competitiveness rather than societal value. Efforts are being made to create more responsible AI, including safeguards to prevent misuse and government-led initiatives to evaluate AI systems publicly.

Addressing bias in AI involves techniques such as reinforcement learning from human feedback. However, this process has limitations as human judgment can itself be biased. The fundamental question lies in what society expects from these AI models. Should they reproduce existing societal biases or strive to represent an idealized version of society?

The commitment of AI companies to ethics is under scrutiny, as some are accused of prioritizing innovation over ethical considerations. Aitken emphasizes the need for approaches that ensure accountability and transparency in addressing identified problems and harms. Recent incidents, such as the firing of prominent AI ethics researchers, have raised concerns about tech companies’ dedication to ethics.

As awareness about the impact of biases in AI grows, there is a need for individuals from social and human sciences who are interested in addressing these issues. It is important to recognize that AI is shaped by human values, from dataset selection to model design and use, and it is impossible to eliminate biases entirely.