AI Tools and the Persistent Problem of Bias

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools, including algorithms and generative software, often exhibit biases. Despite widespread recognition of this issue, recent releases of AI tools continue to display biases. Large language models like OpenAI’s original GPT are trained on extensive data, making it difficult to identify and address the sources of biases. GPT, for example, was trained on undisclosed internet data, which resulted in the reproduction of sexist, racist, and religious stereotypes.

Efforts are being made to create more responsible AI by promoting transparency and open-source development. The global community is demanding greater scrutiny and accountability for big tech companies to minimize and address bias issues. Unfortunately, the commercial drive for competitiveness often leads to the release of flawed AI tools to the public.

Safeguards are being implemented to prevent the misuse of AI tools. For instance, OpenAI has developed a moderation API to flag harmful content. Additionally, the US government has coordinated a hacking convention to evaluate AI systems publicly, simulating a “red-team” exercise to identify vulnerabilities.

Addressing bias in AI also involves reinforcement learning from human feedback. Human workers judge the outputs of AI models to reduce harmful outputs. However, this process is limited as each person brings their own bias. Therefore, we must question whether AI models should merely reproduce society as it is or represent society as we aspire it to be.

Companies like Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI researchers, have created their own AI models with ethical considerations. They endowed their chatbot, Claude, with a constitution drawing from sources like the UN Declaration of Human Rights. When AI models are released, they are not finished products but are intended for further refinement and testing by the public.

Ethics teams within AI-producing companies are now under scrutiny, as it has become evident that companies may prioritize innovation over ethics. Ensuring accountability requires transparent approaches that address identified problems and harms. The recent firing of AI ethics researchers at Google raises questions about tech companies’ commitment to ethics.

There is a growing awareness of the stakes involved in bias within AI, leading to a demand for experts from social and human sciences who are interested in these issues. However, it is important to recognize that AI is shaped by human decisions and values, and therefore bias can never be completely eliminated.