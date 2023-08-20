AI in Higher Education: Serving Students and Enhancing Education

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has sparked concerns in higher education, with fears that it may bring an end to the traditional educational system. However, the focus should shift towards how AI can better serve students and fulfill the mission of education.

The use of technology should not be blindly embraced, but it can assist in routine tasks and enhance various activities. AI has the potential to analyze students’ strengths, weaknesses, and learning preferences, enabling the creation of personalized curricula. This approach eliminates the one-size-fits-all approach of traditional education.

Additionally, AI can revolutionize feedback and grading systems through real-time feedback and individualized instruction. It can make quality education accessible to anyone with an internet connection by providing 24/7 AI tutors.

However, it is important to recognize that education is not just about content accumulation. It is a human activity that focuses on character formation, human development, emotion, and connection. AI should be seen as a useful tool, but not a substitute for good teaching.

Great teachers are not defined solely by their ability to transfer knowledge efficiently; it is their ability to connect and inspire students, encouraging deep thinking, reflection, and engagement with a community of learners. AI, on the other hand, views education as individual and disconnected from space, time, or groups. It fails to address students’ holistic needs as individuals.

Education thrives in groups and community experiences. Isolation, as evidenced during the COVID-19 pandemic, negatively impacts students. AI may accelerate processes, but can it contribute to students living more meaningful lives and pursuing their passions?

While concerns about AI being used for cheating are valid, solely focusing on restrictions undermines the value of transformative education. Instead, institutions should find ways to embrace technology and experiment with new methods of teaching. Restricting technology limits the potential for growth and innovation in education.

Every educational institution will have to grapple with integrating AI into their systems. Some will adapt, embracing AI as a means to enhance education and reinforce its transformative mission. However, others may adopt AI simply due to economic factors, shifting towards a model where instruction and academic support heavily rely on AI.

As we navigate this new world, it is crucial that we prioritize providing students with a reason to value transformative education over transactional education. Institutions should study and experiment with AI to understand its potential and maximize its benefits for students.