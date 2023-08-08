Professional Headshots Generated by AI Face Criticism for Misrepresenting Women of Color

Professional headshots created by artificial intelligence (AI) have gained popularity among young workers. However, some women of color have reported misfires with the technology, which often lightens their skin tones, distorts their hairstyles, and even changes their facial shapes. These issues raise concerns about racial and gender bias within AI platforms.

The growing trend of using AI for creating the perfect headshot has emerged as resumes and professional social media profiles increasingly resemble Instagram accounts. Traditional photo shoots with professional photographers can cost over $1,000, while AI platforms offer a cheaper alternative, ranging from $12 to $50. Users can upload their own photos, including selfies, onto these platforms, and the AI models generate professional images based on the uploaded photos and data from millions of other images.

However, many Black, Latina, and Asian women have reported that AI-generated photos often result in more than just minor technical errors, such as adding extra teeth or fingers. For example, Danielle DeRuiter-Williams, a diversity, equity, and inclusion specialist, found that her nose appeared narrower and her skin lighter in the AI-generated photo she received.

The misrepresentations can be attributed to the underlying racial and gender biases within the technology. AI platforms often train their models on data that predominantly feature white males, resulting in skewed results for nonwhite individuals. Simon Restelli, the founder of AI SuitUp, acknowledged this problem and emphasized the need for improved data and photo selection to ensure unbiased results.

As more consumers demand a better product, AI platforms are expected to refine their algorithms and pay more attention to the diversity of the data used for training. However, until these biases are addressed, women of color may continue to experience misrepresentations and distortions in their AI-generated headshots.