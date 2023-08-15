Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a popular topic in the investing world, with many investors looking for ways to leverage AI to beat the stock market. However, the key to success may lie in investing in the companies that manufacture and support AI’s infrastructure, such as the chips and networks that enable machine learning.

Since the debut of Chat GPT, an AI technology, in late 2022, there has been a surge of interest in AI on Wall Street. However, when comparing the performance of AI-informed hedge funds to the stock market, the results have been underwhelming. Nvidia, a company that produces computer chips integral to AI applications, gained 176% from November 2022 to July 2023, while the Eurekahedge AI Hedge Fund Index only returned 4.8% during the same period.

Even the average AI-informed hedge fund has lagged behind the S&P 500’s total return over this time frame. While Nvidia may be an exceptional case due to Wall Street’s obsession with AI, the average company in the AI space has also outperformed the Eurekahedge index. For example, the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF has gained over 30% in the same eight-month period, surpassing the stock market’s return.

Looking beyond the short term, it is unlikely that AI approaches will consistently beat the market. One reason is that if AI has value as a stock picker, its widespread adoption will lead to its theoretical advantage being discounted. Additionally, the market already incorporates most publicly available information that would be used to train AI models. Therefore, AI can’t know more than what the market knows, making it challenging to outperform the market in the long term.

Considering the unpredictable nature of global events that impact the stock market, it becomes even more challenging to train an AI model with historical information that isn’t already discounted in the market.

In conclusion, investing in AI infrastructure companies may be a more promising approach to potentially outperforming the market. AI itself may have limitations when it comes to consistently beating the market, as it can only hope to match the market’s performance over the long term.

(Note: This article has been rewritten and reformatted as requested, providing only factual information without including author information, contact information, sources, and quotes.)