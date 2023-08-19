Artificial Intelligence and the Stock Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) has gained a lot of attention as a potential tool to beat the stock market. However, its true value lies in investing in companies that manufacture and support AI’s infrastructure, such as chips and networks.

Investors looking to AI to construct winning portfolios are likely to be disappointed. For example, since the debut of Chat GPT in late 2022, Nvidia, a company integral to AI applications, gained 176% compared to just 4.8% for the Eurekahedge AI Hedge Fund Index over the same period. Even the average AI-informed hedge fund lagged behind the S&P 500’s total return of 13.7%.

While Nvidia may be the darling of Wall Street’s AI obsession, the average company within the AI space has also outperformed the Eurekahedge index. The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF, for instance, gained over 30% in the same period, more than doubling the stock market’s return.

Looking at the longer term, AI approaches are not likely to consistently outperform the market. The theoretical advantage of AI as a stock picker will diminish as it becomes widely adopted. Additionally, the market already discounts publicly available information that would be used to train machine-learning models, limiting AI’s potential to know more than the market.

Considering the numerous exogenous global events that can influence the stock market, it becomes challenging to determine what information would truly impact the market and whether it is already discounted.

In conclusion, AI is better suited for investing in the infrastructure of AI itself rather than attempting to beat the stock market through stock selection. The market remains the ultimate AI tool, and AI’s best hope is to match the market’s performance over the long term.