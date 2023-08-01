The Challenges of AI Generated Food Images

AI image generation has become a popular trend in recent years, with many people experimenting and creating unique images using artificial intelligence algorithms. However, when it comes to food images, AI seems to fall short in creating realistic and appetizing visuals.

While some AI-generated food images can be impressive, like those commissioned by Bon Appétit, most of them miss the mark. Pizza slices and leaves overlap strangely, curries have an odd shimmer, and turkeys have unusual legs in unusual places. In some cases, the images are so far from resembling food that they are unidentifiable.

Stock photo agencies like Shutterstock have partnered with AI platforms to develop image generation tools specifically for the food industry. Startups like Swipeby and Lunchbox are also using AI-generated visuals for online menus. However, these AI-generated images still have a long way to go in terms of accuracy and appeal.

One possible reason for this is what scholars call the “uncanny valley.” This concept suggests that when an image mixes disparate categories or assigns features that don’t normally belong together, it can elicit feelings of eeriness or unease. This may be why AI struggles to create realistic food images, as it often combines elements that do not naturally go together.

Another challenge with AI-generated food images is the use of unlicensed creative works as training data. Some AI models have been trained using copyrighted material scraped from the internet, which has led to legal issues and conflicts with artists.

According to Karl F. MacDorman, an expert in human-machine interaction, images that deviate slightly from our expectations can be particularly disturbing. This may be because our first visual impressions of food shape our expectations of how it should taste and look. When the food looks off, it creates a negative expectation.

In conclusion, while AI technology has made significant advancements in image generation, it still struggles to create realistic and appealing food visuals. The uncanny valley phenomenon, legal challenges, and the complexity of food aesthetics all contribute to the limitations of AI-generated food images. For now, food photographers and stylists continue to excel at capturing the beauty and deliciousness of food.